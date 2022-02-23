Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 12600K VS Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12600K We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600K and 1255U Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 15 vs 125 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1915 vs 1629 points

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i5 12600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released February 23, 2022 October 27, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-S Model number i7-1255U i5-12600K Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 16 Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 17x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-15 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 768 256 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 32 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1255U 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20