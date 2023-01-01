Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 13600K
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1639 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
Core i5 13600K +22%
1994
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8244
Core i5 13600K +183%
23353
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3360
Core i5 13600K +25%
4184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13729
Core i5 13600K +178%
38137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1624
Core i5 13600K +24%
2008
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7367
Core i5 13600K +118%
16086
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i5-13600K
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|14
|Total Threads
|12
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|181 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
