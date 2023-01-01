Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Core i7 10700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1255U vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1381 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +26%
1641
Core i7 10700K
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
8244
Core i7 10700K +53%
12649
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
3360
Core i7 10700K
3043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13729
Core i7 10700K +38%
18982
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +18%
1624
Core i7 10700K
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7367
Core i7 10700K +18%
8672
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-1255U i7-10700K
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 38x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 1255U?
