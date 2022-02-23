Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 1260P
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9113
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
11751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
16998
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
21903
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
7677
Ryzen 5 5600X +15%
8851
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Vermeer
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1260P vs Core i7 1165G7
2. Core i7 1260P vs Apple M1
3. Core i7 1260P vs Core i7 1280P
4. Core i7 1260P vs Core i5 1250P
5. Core i7 1260P vs Core i7 1250U
6. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600H
7. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Core i7 10700K
8. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Core i5 12600K
10. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Core i3 12100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 1260P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский