We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600HS​ and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1476 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Rembrandt
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 20-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

