Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1734 vs 1366 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1260P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +22%
1658
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +28%
9113
7121
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +10%
3249
2945
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +12%
16998
15209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +26%
1724
1363
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +41%
7677
5436
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
