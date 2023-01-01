Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 1260P
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1484 points
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +15%
1723
Ryzen 7 5700G
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9712
Ryzen 7 5700G +44%
13991
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
17121
Ryzen 7 5700G +42%
24372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +20%
1767
Ryzen 7 5700G
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-1260P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 1260P?
