Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 1260P
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1609 vs 1432 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +15%
1641
Ryzen 7 5800H
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
8540
Ryzen 7 5800H +44%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +13%
1624
Ryzen 7 5800H
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +19%
8666
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Cezanne
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

