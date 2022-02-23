Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1399 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +29%
1742
1350
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9828
Ryzen 7 5800HS +7%
10521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +8%
3310
3059
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17115
Ryzen 7 5800HS +21%
20776
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +26%
1777
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +30%
9212
7086
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4