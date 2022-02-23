Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i7 1260P
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1734 vs 1448 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1260P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
16998
Ryzen 7 5825U +7%
18208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +20%
1724
Ryzen 7 5825U
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +18%
7677
Ryzen 7 5825U
6501
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Barcelo
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 1260P?
