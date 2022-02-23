Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 28 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1770 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P
1745
Ryzen 7 7700X +15%
2010
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9773
Ryzen 7 7700X +104%
19962
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P
3328
Ryzen 7 7700X +29%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
17171
Ryzen 7 7700X +114%
36696
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P
1778
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
2176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9176
Ryzen 7 7700X +56%
14318
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Raphael
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 20-28 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7 1260P?
