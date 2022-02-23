Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 28 vs 105 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1770 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1745
Ryzen 7 7700X +15%
2010
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9773
Ryzen 7 7700X +104%
19962
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3328
Ryzen 7 7700X +29%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17171
Ryzen 7 7700X +114%
36696
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
2176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9176
Ryzen 7 7700X +56%
14318
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
