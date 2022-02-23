Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1609 vs 1376 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1260P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +15%
1634
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8567
8704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3113
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +17%
1622
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +47%
8666
5907
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
