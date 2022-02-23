Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1494 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +17%
1742
Ryzen 9 5900HS
1484
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9828
Ryzen 9 5900HS +31%
12869
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
17115
Ryzen 9 5900HS +30%
22224
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +18%
1777
Ryzen 9 5900HS
1505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +23%
9212
Ryzen 9 5900HS
7478
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Cezanne
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 20-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

