Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1734 vs 1524 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +12%
1658
1482
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9113
Ryzen 9 5900HX +40%
12721
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +1%
3249
3224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16998
Ryzen 9 5900HX +36%
23048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +14%
1724
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7677
Ryzen 9 5900HX +8%
8261
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
