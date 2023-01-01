Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 47104 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9712
Ryzen 9 5950X +167%
25945
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
17121
Ryzen 9 5950X +168%
45858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9101
Ryzen 9 5950X +103%
18431
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-1260P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 16
P-Threads 8 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 16
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 1260P?
