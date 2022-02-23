Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i7 1260P
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
8540
Ryzen 9 6900HS +52%
12997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
8666
Ryzen 9 6900HS +12%
9710
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Rembrandt
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1260P and Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i7 1260P and Apple M1
3. Intel Core i7 1260P and Intel Core i7 1280P
4. Intel Core i7 1260P and Intel Core i5 1250P
5. Intel Core i7 1260P and Intel Core i7 1250U
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Intel Core i7 11800H
7. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Intel Core i9 12900H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
10. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i7 1260P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский