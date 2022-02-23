Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +2%
1641
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8540
Ryzen 9 6900HS +52%
12997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3390
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +2%
1624
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8666
Ryzen 9 6900HS +12%
9710
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
