Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Intel Core i7 1260P
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6980HX – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9773
Ryzen 9 6980HX +52%
14828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Rembrandt
Model number i7-1260P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 20-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX or Intel Core i7 1260P?
