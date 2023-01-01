Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 47104 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1770 points
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1723
Ryzen 9 7950X +16%
1996
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9712
Ryzen 9 7950X +275%
36465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3306
Ryzen 9 7950X +30%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17121
Ryzen 9 7950X +268%
63090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1767
Ryzen 9 7950X +26%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9101
Ryzen 9 7950X +165%
24162
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
