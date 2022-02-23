Intel Core i7 1260P vs Apple M1 Max VS Intel Core i7 1260P Apple M1 Max We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Max and 1260P Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt Advantages of Apple M1 Max More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1609 points

General Vendor Intel Apple Released February 23, 2022 May 7, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake-P - Model number i7-1260P - Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 10 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 21x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 28 W 30 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1296 MHz Shading Units 768 4096 TMUs 48 256 ROPs 24 128 Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W 60 W Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1260P 1.69 TFLOPS M1 Max 10.4 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 8 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 - PCI Express Lanes 20 -