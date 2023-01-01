Intel Core i7 1260P vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1770 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +4%
1723
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9712
M2 Max +56%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3306
M2 Max +26%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17121
M2 Max +53%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1767
M2 Max +13%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9101
M2 Max +65%
14979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4864
|TMUs
|48
|304
|ROPs
|24
|152
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
