Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1521 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1260P – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +79%
9828
Core i3 1215U
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +50%
17115
Core i3 1215U
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +16%
1777
Core i3 1215U
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +100%
9212
Core i3 1215U
4616
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1260P i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H vs Core i7 1260P
2. Core i5 12500H vs Core i7 1260P
3. Core i5 1235U vs Core i7 1260P
4. Core i5 1240P vs Core i7 1260P
5. Core i7 1255U vs Core i7 1260P
6. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i3 1215U
7. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Core i3 1215U
8. Core i5 1235U vs Core i3 1215U
9. Core i5 1245U vs Core i3 1215U
10. Ryzen 3 5425U vs Core i3 1215U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or i7 1260P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский