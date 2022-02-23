Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 11320H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1609 vs 1421 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +12%
1641
1468
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +43%
8540
5982
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2967
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +13%
1624
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +75%
8666
4955
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i7-11320H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25-32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|4
