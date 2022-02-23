Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Core i5 1145G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 1145G7

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i5 1145G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1609 vs 1346 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +20%
1624
Core i5 1145G7
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +91%
8666
Core i5 1145G7
4549
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and i5 1145G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1260P i5-1145G7
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 11-26x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1145G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1145G7 or i7 1260P?
