Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1260P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1609 vs 1383 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i7 1260P – 28 vs 29 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +15%
1630
1416
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +102%
8447
4177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2178
Core i5 1155G7 +39%
3036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +10%
11517
10458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +16%
1599
1378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +103%
8554
4212
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i7-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9-29 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1