Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 12400

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9712
Core i5 12400 +24%
12022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
17121
Core i5 12400 +14%
19524
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1260P i5-12400
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

