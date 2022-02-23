Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 1250P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1250P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1260P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 29 vs 64 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2178
Core i5 1250P +65%
3597
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11517
Core i5 1250P +101%
23111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1599
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8554
Core i5 1250P +11%
9504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i5-1250P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9-29 W
|28-64 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
