Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 12600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 28 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1742
Core i5 12600K +9%
1898
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9828
Core i5 12600K +78%
17489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3310
Core i5 12600K +21%
4011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17115
Core i5 12600K +64%
27991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1777
Core i5 12600K +8%
1925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9212
Core i5 12600K +27%
11659
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
