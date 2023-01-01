Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 13500HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1735
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9715
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3292
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17016
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1762
Core i5 13500HX +2%
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9124
Core i5 13500HX +45%
13255
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i5-13500HX
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|14
|Total Threads
|16
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
