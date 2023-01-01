Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 13600H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P against the 2.8 GHz i5 13600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 13600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1720
Core i5 13600H +5%
1809
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9646
Core i5 13600H +55%
14987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3293
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17057
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +2%
1769
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9157
Core i5 13600H +7%
9801
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Raptor Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i5-13600H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
