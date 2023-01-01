Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1770 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P
1723
Core i5 13600K +16%
1994
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9712
Core i5 13600K +140%
23353
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P
3306
Core i5 13600K +27%
4184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
17121
Core i5 13600K +123%
38137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P
1767
Core i5 13600K +14%
2008
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9101
Core i5 13600K +77%
16086
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1260P i5-13600K
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 181 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i7 1260P?
