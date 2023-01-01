Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1381 points
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +33%
1723
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9712
Core i7 10700K +30%
12649
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +9%
3306
3043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17121
Core i7 10700K +11%
18982
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +28%
1767
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +5%
9101
8672
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i7-10700K
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1