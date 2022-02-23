Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1734 vs 1186 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +41%
1658
1174
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +25%
9113
7262
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +21%
3249
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +39%
16998
12246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +46%
1724
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +32%
7677
5825
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
