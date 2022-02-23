Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260P or Core i7 11370H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 11370H

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i7 11370H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1734 vs 1567 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +10%
1658
Core i7 11370H
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +60%
9113
Core i7 11370H
5706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +41%
16998
Core i7 11370H
12034
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +11%
1724
Core i7 11370H
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +49%
7677
Core i7 11370H
5167
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1260P i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 30-33x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

