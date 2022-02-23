Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1734 vs 1567 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +10%
1658
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +60%
9113
5706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +9%
3249
2989
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +41%
16998
12034
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +11%
1724
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +49%
7677
5167
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
