Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 11850H

Intel Core i7 1260P
VS
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i7 11850H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 1260P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +10%
1658
Core i7 11850H
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
9113
Core i7 11850H +35%
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
16998
Core i7 11850H +26%
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P
7677
Core i7 11850H +11%
8543
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260P and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1260P i7-11850H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260P official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

