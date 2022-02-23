Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 11850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +10%
1658
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9113
Core i7 11850H +35%
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +1%
3249
3214
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16998
Core i7 11850H +26%
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +9%
1724
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7677
Core i7 11850H +11%
8543
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1