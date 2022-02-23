Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260U or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Intel Core i7 1260U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
Intel Core i7 1260U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 1260U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800U – 9 vs 25 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260U
2688
Ryzen 7 5800U +16%
3111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260U
12815
Ryzen 7 5800U +48%
18958
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Cezanne
Model number i7-1260U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 19x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Intel Core i7 1260U
2. Intel Core i7 1260P and i7 1260U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 5800U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 7 5800U
5. Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 7 5800U
7. Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Intel Core i7 1260U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский