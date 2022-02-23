Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260U vs Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1260U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Apple M1 – 9 vs 14 Watt
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260U
2688
Apple M1 +41%
3794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260U
12815
Apple M1 +16%
14868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-1260U -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 9 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260U
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1260U?
