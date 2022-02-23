Intel Core i7 1260U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Apple M1 – 9 vs 14 Watt
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7818
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2688
Apple M1 +41%
3794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12815
Apple M1 +16%
14868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8271
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1260U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|-
