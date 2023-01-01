Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260U or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1260U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1655 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260U
3177
Apple M2 +25%
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260U
12918
Apple M2 +18%
15260
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260U
1649
Apple M2 +16%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260U
7167
Apple M2 +24%
8878
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260U and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1260U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1781 Apple M-Socket
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 29 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260U
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 1260U?
