Intel Core i7 1260U vs i5 1235U VS Intel Core i7 1260U Intel Core i5 1235U We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1235U and 1260U Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 9 vs 15 Watt

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1635 vs 1483 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260U and i5 1235U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U Model number i7-1260U i5-1235U Socket BGA-1781 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 13x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 9 W 12-15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 768 640 TMUs 48 40 ROPs 24 20 Execution Units 96 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1260U 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 1235U 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1260U official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 14 20