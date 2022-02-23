Intel Core i7 1260U vs i5 1235U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1635 vs 1483 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6089
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2645
Core i5 1235U +29%
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12678
Core i5 1235U +7%
13545
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260U +10%
1624
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7104
Core i5 1235U +6%
7537
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1260U
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260U official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1