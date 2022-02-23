Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1260U or Core i5 1240P: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1260U vs i5 1240P

Intel Core i7 1260U
VS
Intel Core i5 1240P
Intel Core i7 1260U
Intel Core i5 1240P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U with 10-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240P and 1260U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1240P – 9 vs 28 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260U
2688
Core i5 1240P +26%
3384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260U
12815
Core i5 1240P +43%
18375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1260U and i5 1240P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-P
Model number i7-1260U i5-1240P
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 20-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1260U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1260U official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 20

Promotion
