Intel Core i7 1260U vs i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260U with 10-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2688
Core i7 1165G7 +7%
2880
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260U +21%
12815
10592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1260U
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260U official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|16
