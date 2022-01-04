Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1762 vs 1369 points
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +29%
1773
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +75%
10625
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
