Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i7 12650H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1762 vs 1369 points
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +29%
1773
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +75%
10625
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H or Intel Core i7 12650H
2. Intel Core i7 11370H or Intel Core i7 12650H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 12650H
4. Intel Core i7 11600H or Intel Core i7 12650H
5. Intel Core i5 12600H or Intel Core i7 12650H
6. Intel Core i5 10300H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
8. Intel Core i7 12700H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
9. Intel Core i5 11300H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
10. Intel Core i5 12500H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 12650H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский