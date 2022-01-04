Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i7 12650H
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 12650H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1758 vs 1472 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 660M integrated graphics: 1.46 vs 1.21 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +19%
1746
Ryzen 5 6600H
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +38%
11004
Ryzen 5 6600H
7996
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 64 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H +21%
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i7 12650H?
