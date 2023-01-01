Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years later
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1197 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +43%
1770
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +27%
14132
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +43%
3753
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +31%
24615
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +50%
1777
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +56%
11109
7105
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Renoir)
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
