Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Intel Core i7 12650H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1197 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +43%
1770
Ryzen 7 4800H
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +27%
14132
Ryzen 7 4800H
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +43%
3753
Ryzen 7 4800H
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +31%
24615
Ryzen 7 4800H
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +50%
1777
Ryzen 7 4800H
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +56%
11109
Ryzen 7 4800H
7105
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Renoir)
Model number i7-12650H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 12650H?
