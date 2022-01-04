Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1784 vs 1448 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1783
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +21%
3732
3091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +34%
24437
18208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +23%
1775
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +72%
11177
6501
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
