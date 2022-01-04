Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1557 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +9%
1794
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +18%
14297
12072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +13%
3818
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +5%
24804
23573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +14%
1783
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +31%
11272
8581
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
