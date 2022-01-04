Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i7 12650H
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 12650H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.21 TFLOPS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 16 32
Execution Units 64 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS +205%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Intel Core i7 12650H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Intel Core i7 12650H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
4. Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
5. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i7 12650H?
EnglishРусский