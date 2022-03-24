Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +1%
1773
Apple M1
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +6%
10625
Apple M1
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 512 1024
TMUs 32 64
ROPs 16 32
Execution Units 64 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 12650H?
joe mama 24 March 2022 09:36
Well, seems like a Core i7-12650H is equivalent to an Apple M1 in terms of raw performance. It also seems to be outperforming M1 in some cases, but Core i7-12650H takes about 3.2 more watts (not that much, but still considerable). Let me know if there are other processors that can match or outperform the Apple M1 :)
