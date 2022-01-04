Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 30 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
1773
M1 Max +1%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
10625
M1 Max +20%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 512 4096
TMUs 32 256
ROPs 16 128
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

