Intel Core i7 12650H vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1773
M1 Ultra +1%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10625
M1 Ultra +125%
23904
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|20
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|8192
|TMUs
|32
|512
|ROPs
|16
|256
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1