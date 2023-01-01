Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12650H
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1783 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +6%
1770
M2 Max
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
14105
M2 Max +7%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
3750
M2 Max +11%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
24500
M2 Max +7%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
1766
M2 Max +13%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
11093
M2 Max +35%
14979
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12650H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 512 4864
TMUs 32 304
ROPs 16 152
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 12650H?
